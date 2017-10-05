Bobby Lee Johnson, 26, died Sept. 25, 2017. Viewing will be held from 207 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Chadbourn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his father, Louis Johnson; one daughter, Brook-Lynn Johnson; three brothers, Lawerence Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Terrell Moore; and two sisters, Portio Johnson Fudge and Rachael Little.

