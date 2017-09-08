Bobby Vernon Lee, 53, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. He was born Oct. 29, 1963 in Columbus County, the son of Lonzie Lee and the late Esther Stubbs.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Flynn Cemetery with Rev. Merle Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Lee and Danielle Lee, both of Whiteville; one son, Daniel Lee of Chadbourn; his wife, Christine Lee of Tabor City; two brothers, Tommy Lee of Whiteville and Darren Lee of Hallsboro; two sisters, Tammy Lee and Kim Watts, both of Nakina; four grandchildren; his father, Lonzie Lee of Whiteville; and four stepchildren.
Bobby Vernon Lee
