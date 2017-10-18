Bonnie Ellis Harper, 84, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Whiteville, in Columbus County and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alma Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Long, Reta Hinson, Annette Lee, Naomi Keziah and a godchild. She retired from Lenoir Memorial Hospital and was a member of Sandy Bottom Baptist Church where she served as a pianist and a deaconess. She was a floral designer and owned a florist in Pink Hill. A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. Visitation followed the service. A private burial was held following the service.

