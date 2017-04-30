Bonnie Faye Lee Spivey, 61, of the Oak Dale community of Whiteville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

She was the daughter of the late Noah Vander and Marjorie Allen Lee and the widow of Larry Dale Spivey.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 1 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at the Owens Cemetery in the Mt. Calvary community of Clarkton with Brother Philip Norwood officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Rex Ty Spivey (Maggie) of Lake Waccamaw, Garret Jason Spivey (Lorianne) of Cerro Gordo, Lance Dale Spivey (Kassi) of Clarkton and Beth Anna Lindsay (Matt) of Raeford; four siblings, Brenda Gale Spivey (Asure) of Whiteville, Ronald Lee (Susie) of Bladenboro, Beverly Lee Duncan (Eddie) of Clarkton and Tony Lee of Evergreen; four grandchildren Lana Nicole Spivey, Chelsea Brooke Spivey, Larra Paige Lindsay and Emma Reese Duncan; and nieces and nephews, Brett Duncan, Anson Duncan, Heidi Yi, Clint Spivey, Ben Lee, Audrey Lee, Nick Lee, Sandy Lee, Stone Lee and Jill Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Whiteville Church of Christ (Building Fund), 413 W. Williamson Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.