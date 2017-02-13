Brandon Wayne Owen, 26, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Doyle Owen Sr.; and maternal grandfather, Charles Norris Sr.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Windsor United Methodist Church in Ammon officiated by Rev. Brock Meyer and Karen Davis. Burial will be in Live Oak Methodist Church Cemetery.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Doyle “Tater” and Joyce Owen of the home; paternal grandmother, Doretha Mattison of White Oak; maternal grandmothers, Gladys Younger of White Oak and Julia Norris of Ky.; and one sister, Stephanie Thompson of Ammon.
