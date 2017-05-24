Mrs. Brenda Elaine Caison Faulk, 72, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Jan. 10, 1945 in New Hanover County, the daughter of the late James Shafter Caison and Elizabeth Smith Caison.

Mrs. Faulk was a case worker with Child Support Services.

Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville.

She is survived by her husband, Charles F. “Joe” Faulk; one son, Alan Adams and wife, Jana, of Lenoir; one stepson, Thad Faulk and wife, Kelly, of Wilmington; one stepdaughter, Hayden Ward of Whiteville; one brother, James Caison of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Alan Ward, Seth Ward, Paul Faulk and Olivia Faulk; one niece, Jennifer Caison; and one nephew, Jamie Caison.

