Brenda Faye Nobles Nealy, 71, went to be with her Lord Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late William Walter and Gladys Jane Bullard Nobles and the widow of Grady Lee Nealy who preceded her in death April 16, 2017. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Bruce “Butch” Jeffery Nobles and Robert Keith Nobles.

She was employed by National Spinning Company in Whiteville for a total of 30 years and later operated a daycare and tanning salon at her home.

The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Worthington Funeral Home.Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the funeral home with Revs. Heath Connor and Jonathan Simmons officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Donald W. Nealy (Cindy), Robbin N. Fowler (Eddie) and Chris Nealy, all of Chadbourn, Timmy Nealy (Tiffany) of Clarkton; three siblings, Ann N. Cartrette of Clarendon, Dixie McKee of Whiteville and Jerry Nobles of Grovetown, Ga.; six grandchildren, Candace Fowler (Shane), Hannah Morris (K.C.), Stephen Nealy (Casey), Bobbi Canady (Cole), Donovan Nealy and Abby Nealy; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa Morris, Cameron Bricker, Kenleigh Kinlaw, Kale Kinlaw, Kenzie-Rae Cartrette, Layla Nealy and William Jackson Nealy; and her beloved family pet, Bella Grace.

The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center for the loving care given to our mother during her illness.