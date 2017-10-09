Brenda Gail Long Brown, 64, formerly of Chadbourn, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Lewis Long and John Henry Long. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Long.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Donald Conway officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 (one hour prior to the service) at the church.Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Brown of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Brown Noble of Chadbourn; one son, Kenneth Travis Brown of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three siblings, Timothy Guy Long and Belinda Long Nobles, both of Chadbourn and Dean Long of Evergreen; and four grandchildren.