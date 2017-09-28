Brenda Joyce Ward, 74, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. She was born June 22, 1943 in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Wadis Milton Simmons and Doretha Inman Simmons. She was the widow of Ernest Ward Jr. She retired after 31 years of service in the Hotel Industry in Las Vegas as a Housekeeper. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Michael Wayne Ward of Sumter, S.C.; one daughter, Angela Oseland of Sumter, S.C.; four grandchildren.

