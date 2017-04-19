Brenda Kaye Griffith, 67, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Adcox; one brother, Johhny Adcox; one son, Michael Paul Brown; and spouse, Robert Gabby Griffith.

Brenda was an outgoing and compassionate person who loved her family; always caring for others more than herself. She loved her church and was a charter member of the Whiteville Assembly of God.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. prior to funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Whiteville Assembly of God. Revs. Randy Hunt and Tim Roush will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

Brenda is survived by her sister, Linda Green and husband, Terry, of Whiteville; granddaughter, Jozee Michelle Gabrella Brown and life partner, Joshua Warren; and three grandsons, William Michael Lantz Brown and life partner, Crystal Lund, Dakoda Zane Paul Brown and Matthew Kelly McKenzie Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whiteville Assembly of God, 110 E. Wyche Street Whiteville, N.C. 28472.