Brenda Sue Herring Bullock, 64, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was born Aug. 9, 1952 in New Hanover County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery Herring Jr. and Ruth Garrette; her husband, Richard W. Bullock; and one sister, Teresa Wilson.

Visitation will be held from Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7-9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Service. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Jackie Phillip Britt Jr. of Evergreen; one stepson, Curtis Bullock of Orange, Conn.; two daughters, Leatha Davis of Fairmont and Rose Mishue of Waynesboro, Tenn.; four stepdaughters, Diane Burleson Jenkins, Cindy Leggett and Teresa Lynn Bullock, all of Salisbury and Elizabeth Horne of Tobyhanna, Pa.; three brothers, Tommy Herring and Avery Herring III, both of Conway, S.C. and Danny Herring of Lenoir; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.