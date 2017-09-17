Brookie Smith Gomez died Sept. 14, 2017 after a lengthy illness. She was born Nov. 22, 1926 in Columbus County to G.B. and Carrie Frink Smith. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joe Gomez; and brother, Martin Brooks Smith.

She attended school in North Carolina where she met and married Joe Gomez in 1945.

She worked for and retired from Bellsouth where she served as chief operator, traffic manager and district traffic manager-services. She was one of the first district level, female managers in SC with Bellsouth. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.

A private, family service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry G. Bailey of Columbia; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road, Columbia, S.C. 29210, or the charity of your choice.