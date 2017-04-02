Calena Dale Upchurch Reynolds, 73, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Millard James Dale and Lena Callihan Dale. She was preceded in death by former husbands, James Calvin Upchurch and Clifford Carlton Reynolds; and two sons, Calvin Lee Upchurch and James Randy Upchurch.

She was a member of Red Hill Pentecostal Church.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Red Hill Pentecostal Church with Rev. T. Calvin Malpass officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Upchurch of Delco; one son, Jonathan Bruce Upchurch (Kathy) of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister, Juanita Dale Mills (Robert) of Delco; and four grandchildren, Joseph Michael Ritchey, Robert Lane Ritchey, Garrett Nathaniel Upchurch and Kaleena Elizabeth Upchurch.