Carey Wayne Sealey, 71, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at his residence with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Raymond Rice and Lorene Sealey. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Faye Cox Barnhill; and a brother, Jimmy McLamb.

He was employed by Norfolk Dredging Company for 46 years as a dredge boat captain.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.

He is survived by his wife, Ellenor Faye Coleman Sealey of the home; five children, Timothy Wayne Sealey and Ray Cox, both of Lumberton, Karen Lorane Sealey of Cerro Gordo, Gina Lynn Sealey of Marion, S.C., Laura Lee Hebb of Canada; his stepmother, Ida Rose Rice of Florida; siblings, Betty S. Smith and Sandra S. McKee, both of Chesapeake, Va., Ricky McLamb,Glenda Brust and Jennifer King, all of Florida, Larry McLamb of Lumberton; 23 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.