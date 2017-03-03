Carl Bishop “C.B.” Bullock Jr., 87, died Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his home. Born in New Hanover County, he was the son of the late Carl Bishop Bullock Sr. and Myrtie Burroughs Bullock. He was preceded by his wife, Veta Ithean Gurganus Bullock; one brother, Charles Bullock; one sister, Barbara Ann Pennington; and son-in-law, Elbert Royce Norris.

He was a member of Mt. Sinai Church, Clarendon, where he served as the choir director since the 1950s and as a deacon for many years.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City.Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery in Clarendon.

He is survived by two daughters, Hilda Bullock Norris and Faye Bullock Soles and husband, Jimmy, both of Clarendon; one brother, Billy Bullock of Clarendon; two sisters, Jean Stevens of Clarendon, Brenda Tharp of Chester, Va.; two granddaughters, Melony Norris, Christie Hardee and husband, Andy; two grandsons, Bryan Bullock Norris and William Jonathan Norris; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or Mt. Sinai Church, 72 Sidney-Cherry Grove Road, Clarendon, N.C. 28432.

