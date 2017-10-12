Carl Loren Canfield, 59, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at Premier Living Nursing Facility at Lake Waccamaw. He was born Monday, Dec. 9, 1957, the son of the late Kenneth Canfield and Hattie Budd Canfield. He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and was a board member with Whiteville Housing Authority. He had served as an EMT with Emergency Services in New York. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at McKenzie Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Darryll Hester officiating. Survivors include friends, Tracy Richelle Morgan, Ashley Teeya Lee, Suzanne Ward and Chuck and Deborah Gore all of Whiteville.

