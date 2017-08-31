Carl Roosevelt Tedder, 75, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. He was born Jan. 11, 1942 in Columbus County, the son of the late John Arthur Tedder and Mortie Reynolds Tedder. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Avery Tedder, D.B. Tedder, Bob Tedder and Gaston Tedder; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hayes and Virginia Sifford.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of Hallsboro Baptist Church. He performed instrumentation on machinery for the Paper Mill Industry across the country.

A graveside service will be at held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at Columbus Memorial Park with Rev. Chip Hannah officiating. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Elkins Tedder; one daughter, Lisa Tedder Clewis and husband, Danny, of Hallsboro; one brother, Ray Tedder and wife, Alice, of Hallsboro; one sister, Marie Formyduval of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Alexis Douglas and husband, Kodie, Richard Barkley and wife, Ashley, Caleb Clewis, Dan Clewis; and three great-grandchildren, Collin Douglas, Aubrey Barkley and Anthony Joseph Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.