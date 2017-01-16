Carl Stewart McCulloch, 92, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 surrounded by his family.

The funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church with Dr. Chris Denny and Rev. David Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3-4:15 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will be in Elizabethtown City Cemetery. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 576, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337 or to a charity of your choice.