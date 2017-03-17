Carol Ann McMillan Coleman, 69, formerly of Galax, VA., died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born in Grayson County, Va., the daughter of the late William McMillan and Elsie Sprinkle McMillan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lake Coleman; her parents; one son, Michael Lake Coleman; and a brother, Steve McMillan.

A memorial service is planned by her family at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Peace Baptist Church with Rev. Chip Hannah officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 23 one hour prior to her service at the church. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by one son, Mark Coleman of Whiteville; two grandchildren, Skylar Coleman of Whiteville and Chase Coleman of Whiteville; and a daughter-in-law, Gina Coleman.

