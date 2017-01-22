Carol Gray Hughes Canady, 78, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, Whiteville. She was born Dec. 24, 1938 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Gray Hughes and Ruby Stanley Hughes.

Carol graduated in 1957 from the School of X-Ray at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital in Concord, where she received a degree in X-Ray Technology. She worked two years in the original Columbus County Hospital, 25 years at Chadbourn Medical Center and 25 years at Columbus Regional Healthcare.

She was a member of Clarendon Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Clarendon Baptist Church with Revs.Ryan Edwards and J. Darryll Hester officiating. Burial will be in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by one son, George Wayne Canady of Conway, S.C.; two daughters, Bonte Canady Merrill and husband, Kevin, of Charlotte, Tammy Gray Canady of Tabor City; one sister, Miriam Hughes Berry and husband, Staley, of Clarendon; one sister-in-law, Anne Ward Hughes of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother-in-law, Larry Edward Canady of Nakina; one niece, Mitzie Hughes Hopkins of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and two nephews, Dr. Solon Gray Hughes and wife, Stefanie, of Columbia, S.C., Ralph Edward Canady and wife, Renee, of Beaverdam.

Carol’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Fink and staff at Donahue Cancer Center and Dr. Hugh Daniel.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

