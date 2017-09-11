Carole Gaskin Short, 71, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born Aug. 26, 1946 in Harnett County, the daughter of the late James Clarence Gaskin and Gertha Baker Gaskin. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, J.C. Gaskin; and one sister, Ollie Fay Mangum.

Mrs. Short co-owned and operated with her husband and family, Short Bros. Auto Sales, Inc. in Whiteville.

Her family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 in the funeral home chapel with Revs. Ryan Clore, Joe Washburn and Willard McPherson officiating. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert “Ray” Short; one son, Scott Short and wife, Rosita, of Whiteville; two daughters, Christy Stocks and husband, Jeffery, of Chadbourn, Carrie Burney and husband, Todd, of Clarkton; two sisters, Vicki Stephens and husband, Dewey, and Suvon Gandy and husband, Dewayne, both of Angier; and five grandchildren, Morgan Short, Jennifer Stocks, Allison Short, Ashleigh Stocks and Jolie Burney.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.