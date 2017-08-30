Carolyn Ann Tatum Hall, 72, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Tatum and four brothers, Donald “Snooter” Tatum, Albert Tatum, Paul Tatum and Vaden “Coot” Tatum.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, Aug. 31 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home with Revs. Wade Hall, Jimmy Tatum and Charlie Tatum officiating. Burial will be in Briar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Hall of the home; one son, Ricky Hall of Kelly; three daughters, Linda Norris and Janice Hayes, both of Elizabethtown, Susan Smith of Garland; two brothers, Elliott “Pee Wee” Tatum of Elizabethtown and Jimmy Tatum of Dublin; one sister, Virginia Mae Little of Dublin; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.