Carolyn Charlotte George, 78, formerly of Whiteville, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Welches Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Bryant Sr. and Rev. Nancy George officiating. Viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 16 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Welches Creek Cemetery in Whiteville. Union Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. She is survived by three children, Ronnie George, Patty Leak, Nancy George; and three sisters, Elsie Mae George, Jessie Davis and Shirley Jones.

