Carolyn Smith Simmons, 77, went to be with her Lord Monday, April 24, 2017 at McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee in Florence, S.C.

She was the daughter of the late Ralph Mills and Irene Hutto Smith and the widow of Donald Berry Simmons Sr. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Carl “Slick” Smith.

Carolyn was a member of Chadbourn Baptist Church and employed by the Columbus County School System for more than 30 years.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Chadbourn Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Russell officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by three children, Donald Berry Simmons Jr. (Rachel) of Dacula, Ga., Darren Ralph Simmons (Debbie) of Marion, S.C. and Donna Simmons Eyler (Michael) of Florence, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Brooke Simmons, Ramsey Malone (Bryan), Joshua Simmons, Rob Simmons, Molly Simmons, William Simmons, Devin Simmons and Tyler Simmons; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly Malone, Edie Malone and Conns Malone.