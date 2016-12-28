Catherine Boyd Causey, 92, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lifecare Center in Whiteville.

She was the daughter of the late James Grayden and Beulah Graham Boyd and the widow of Noel E. Causey. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lila Pearl Boyd Hardee and Jessie Mae Boyd Webster.

She was a graduate of Loris High School and later graduated from the University of South Carolina. After her marriage to Noel she moved to Chadbourn and became very active in Chadbourn Baptist Church where she held the positions of Sunday school teacher and youth director.

Catherine served as executive secretary for the Chadbourn Greater Chamber of Commerce for 40 years until her retirement. She was very involved in the North Carolina Strawberry Festival committee for more than 60 years, where she held the position of pageant director for the N.C. Strawberry Festival Scholarship Pageant. She was very active in many other civic clubs including, Klondyke Garden Club charter member and the Chadbourn Sorosis Club.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Chadbourn Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Russell and Rev. C.F. McDowell III officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Cathy Evelyn Causey of Whiteville; and two twin sisters, Mary Louise Boyd and Lucille Bertha Boyd, both of Loris, SC.

Memorials may be made to Chadbourn Baptist Church, 504 N. Howard Street, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or to the N.C. Strawberry Festival Scholarship Pageant, P.O. Box 200, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.