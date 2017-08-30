Catherine Smith Reaves, 63, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at her residence.She was born Jan. 24, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisc., the daughter of the late Russell Smith and Jeannie DeCicco Smith. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Smith.
She was a compassionate caregiver for others in her 30 year nursing career.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Gore’s Chapel. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Reaves; two daughters, Claudette Lee of Whiteville, Necole Reaves Babson of Nakina; two sisters, JeanLynn King and Connie Langer; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.