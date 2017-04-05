Cecil Ashcraft Knight Jr., 84, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017. He was born to the late Cecil Ashcraft Knight Sr. and Annie Carnes Knight of Pageland, S.C. Feb. 21, 1933 in Lancaster, S.C. He was predeceased by his brother, David Knight.

Cecil served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea.

He graduated from Buford High School and attended Mars Hill College and Wake Forest University where he graduated in 1953.

His professional career included land acquisitions, real estate and accounting. He and his family lived in Whiteville, for more than 15 years, where he was active and served as President of the Whiteville Civitan Club. He retired from Landmark Organization in Wilmington. He and his wife Barbara, of almost 60 years, made Raleigh his final place of residence where he was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. They chose Raleigh to spend their retirement years so that they could be closer to their children and grandchildren who will miss him and loved him so dearly.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, April 7 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Pageland, S.C. (2584 Hwy. 601 North, Pageland, S.C. 29728). Sutton Baumgartner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Belinda Fetner (husband, Tim), Cecilia Holden (husband, Tom); his brother, Fred Knight (wife, Nellie); and his three grandchildren, Cameron Fetner, CeCi Holden and Powell Holden.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care of the excellent medical team and staff of WakeMed Raleigh, especially surgeon Judson Williams Jr. MD, MHS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27609 or Duke University Ophthalmology School of Medicine Macular Degeneration Research Division, 710 West Main Street Suite 200, Durham, N.C. 27710.