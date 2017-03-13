Charles Brian Benton, 45, died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Charles and Wanda Kay Gore Benton.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Pireway Cemetery.
He is survived by eight siblings, Leanne Cumbee, Donna Benton, Amanda Benton, Courtney Benton, all of Crusoe, Velvet Wheeler of Tabor City, Jason Benton of Whiteville, Anthony Benton of Nakina and Dixie Hardee of Tabor City; and adopted mother, Louise Ray of Tabor City.
