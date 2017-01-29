Charles “Bubba” Harold Stegall, 77, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late James Olan and Grace Louise Phillips Stegall and the husband of the late Nelma Louise Wright Stegall. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jack Stegall; one sister, Peggy Lovelace; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Williamson Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Nobles officiating.

He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Stegall of the home and Shannon Stegall of Chadbourn; one son, Stephen E. Stegall of Foley, Ala.; three siblings, Jack Stegall and Donald Stegall, both of Rock Hill, S.C. and Alice S. McKeown of Lancaster, S.C,; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.