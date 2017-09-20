Charles Cicero Young, 84, formerly of Columbus County, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mary Francis Horne Young and Floyd Young and the husband of the late, Delores Melton Young.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 21 at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Spivey officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

He is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Young Cunningham of Jasper, Ga.; two sons, Timothy Young of North Dakota and Charles Young of Whiteville; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.