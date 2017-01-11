Charles Edward Manning, 69, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.
Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Southern officiating. Viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 12 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Memorial Garden. S&L Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Manning, Veronica Manning and Diane Manning; three sons, Charles Manning Jr., Robert Manning, Octavius Manning; one brother, Charles Anthony Vann; and two sisters, Kitty Manning and Veronica Manning.
