Charles Faulk, 58, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
There will be a public viewing from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church in Riegelwood. Final rites will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Majestic Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the residence, where they will also assemble in preparation for the Majestic Ebony Motorcade.
Charles Faulk
