Charles Henry Bell Jr., 58, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be no viewing after the service. Burial will be in Campground Cemetery.

Surviving are his daughters, Felicity Bell and Santana Bell; his mother, Mary Winley of Whiteville; his father, Charles Henry Bell of Winnabow; and three brothers, Tommy E. Bell and David Bell, both of Whiteville and Steven Bell of Wilmington.

Friends may visit the family at 116 Tram Road, Kent Place Apt. 7-G in Whiteville.