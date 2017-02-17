Charles Montgomery Hicks, MD, passed from this world peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 after an extended illness. Charles was born Aug. 4, 1936, to Eugene Clifton and Josie Wright Hicks of Wilmington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eugene Clifton Hicks Jr., of Charlotte.

Charles grew up as a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington, and was the nephew of the Right Rev. Thomas H. Wright, Bishop of the Diocese of Eastern North Carolina. Charles was a member of the class of 1954 at New Hanover High School and graduated from UNC – Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

He graduated from the School of Medicine at UNC, and had his internship at Roper Hospital at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. He then returned to Chapel Hill to complete a residency program in pediatrics.

After serving in the U.S. Medical Corps at Ft. Gordon, Ga., he returned to Wilmington to begin his medical practice. He practiced at the historic Babies’ Hospital at Wrightsville Beach, while building the Pediatric Center on Glen Meade Road in Wilmington, where he practiced until his retirement in 2008.

Dr. Hicks served a term as president of the Medical Society of New Hanover County. Under the direction of N.C. Memorial Hospital he initiated the Neonatal Infant Care Unit/Department at New Hanover Memorial Hospital.

In his retirement, he and wife, Donna, lived at their Meadowsweet Farm in Bladen County, where they enjoyed countless hours tending to the animals and swinging on the front porch, watching sunsets. Charles had a lifelong love of the sea and spent much of his free time boating and fishing on the waters around Wrightsville Beach. He was a member of the Carolina Yacht Club, Cape Fear Country Club, the L’Arioso German Club and Seapath Yacht Club.

Charles descended from the Hicks of Hicksville, N.Y., who established the Long Island Railroad. His father, Eugene, came to Wilmington, working with the Atlantic Coastline Railroad. His mother, Josie Wright, was a member of the Wright Family of Wilmington, whose relatives have a legacy of contribution to the history of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.

He will perhaps be best remembered for his love of all children, and his tireless dedication to their health.

In accordance with Dr. Hicks’ wishes, the family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Hicks Plot at Oakdale Cemetery, 15th Street, Wilmington. The family will host a Celebration of Life from 4-7 p.m. March 24 at Seapath Yacht Club. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is serving the family

Charles is survived by his wife, Donna Evans Hicks of Clarkton; three daughters, Margaret Hicks Holmes of Charleston, S.C., Sarah Wright Hicks and Jennifer Suzanne Guy, both of Wilmington; along with granddaughters, Frances Walker Holmes and Josie Wright Holmes. In addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, he is survived by generations of children who were his patients at the Pediatric Center, the medical practice he founded in Wilmington.

Dr. Hicks asked that any memorials be contributed to a charity of your choice.