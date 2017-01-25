Charlie Orville Mabe, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lula Mabe; two brothers, Roy and Ransom Mabe; three sisters, Gladys Crowder, Nancy Bailey, Cora Roberts; and one daughter, Sharon Oakley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bishop John Ricks officiating. Burial will be in Bordeaux Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Bordeaux Mabe of the home; three sons, Gerry Mabe of Swepsonville, Rodney Long of Burlington and Kevin Mabe of Altamahaw; two daughters, Stefanie Kimbro of Prospect Hill and Erica Potter of Kelly; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
