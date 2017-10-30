Charlotte Renee Black Patterson, 57, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 surrounded by family.

Charlotte was born Feb. 21, 1960 in Whiteville, to the late William Donald “Buddy” Black and Audrey Inman Black.

Charlotte attended Whiteville High School and graduated from Waccamaw Academy in 1978. She graduated college from East Carolina University with a major in Interior Design. She was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority where she served as president.

Charlotte owned a Hallmark and Bridal store in Whiteville until she married John and moved to Shawnee where she utilized her Interior Design experience at his architecture firm.

Charlotte really enjoyed being active in her community. She served on the Whiteville Chamber of Commerce, served as board president of Downtown Shawnee Inc. from 1996-1998 where she helped coordinate and build the Shawnee Arts and Jazz Festival. She was the 1995 and 1997 Board Member of the Year for Downtown Shawnee.

Charlotte enjoyed traveling, especially to tropical and beach locales. One of her favorite destinations was North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She always enjoyed watching her son play baseball and was so proud of her daughter when she became an EMT. We will always remember how much she loved being the life of the party and never missed a chance to wear her tiara.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Lee Funeral Home and Crematory in Little River, S.C. Following the memorial service Charlotte’s ashes will be interred next to her father at the Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, John Harvey Patterson; four children, Patrick Williamson, Learin Patterson, Devon Williams and husband, Travis, and Paige Waszkewitz and husband, Eric; three grandchildren, Colt and Kase Williams and Edith Waszkewitz; her mother, Audrey Inman Black; her brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Angie Black; and her rescue Yorkie, Maddie Pippa.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Boy’s and Girl’s Homes of North Carolina, 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, N.C. or to your favorite charity.