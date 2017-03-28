Christine “Teenie” Lewis Blalock, 97, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Mrs. Blalock was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cameron Blalock Jr of Fremont; her parents, Ben R. Lewis and Rena P. Lewis; and a sister, Iola L. Davis of Goldsboro.

A celebration of Teenie’s life was held Friday, March 24 at Fremont United Methodist Church, followed by a time of visiting and sharing.

She is survived by one daughter, Scottie Gibson (Billy) of Fremont; one son, Paul “Cam” Blalock III (Tonya) of Rocky Mount; three grandchildren, Will Gibson (Jody Howell), Christopher Gibson, Paul C. Blalock IV (Erin); one step-granddaughter, Hayley Mangum (Wes); and four great-grandchildren, Paul C. Blalock V, Caleb Blalock, Christian Lewis Blalock and Kyler Lewis. She is also survived by her brother, Graves T. Lewis (Virginia) of Lake Waccamaw; nieces, Sandra D. Ehrenkranz (Phil) of Leesburg, Va., Jean T. Lewis of Lebanon, Pa., Susan L. Southern (Rev. Gray) of Apex; and nephews, Ben A. Lewis (Deborah Brewer) of Raleigh and Tim O. Lewis (Kim) of Hampstead; along with many special grand nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to graciously thank Faye Best, Molly Williams, along with many special friends, neighbors, and members of the Fremont community who generously assisted Teenie for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1064, Goldsboro, N.C. 27533-1064 or to Fremont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Fremont, N.C. 27830-0147.