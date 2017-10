Christopher Patrick Gore, 50, formerly of Chadbourn, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was the son of the late Audrey Neklski Gore and Hubert Gore and the husband of the late Mildred Louise Blackwell Gore.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

He is survived by a step-daughter, Regina Gail Blackwell of Whiteville.