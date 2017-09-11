Clara Belle Strickland Ivey, 83, went to be with her Lord Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

She was the daughter of the late Connie Buffkin Strickland and Edgar Leamon Strickland and the widow of Ray Clifton Ivey. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert Strickland and Jimmie Strickland.

She was a homemaker, seamstress and a “Granny” to many. She loved gardening, woodworking, cooking, quilting, and most of all spending time with family.

The family received friends Sunday, Sept. 10 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home with Rev. George Strickland officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory, six children, Roger D. Hayes (Pam) and Teresa H. McCarty, both of Lumberton, Wanda H. Rowland of Fairmont, Larry D. Hayes Sr. (Marie) and Dwayne Hayes, both of Whiteville; a special daughter, Lisa Hooks Hayes of Ocean Isle Beach; a special son, Steve Rowland of Phoenix City, Ala.; six siblings, Ethelle Strickland of Alexandria, Va., Gene E. Strickland (Judy) and Debbie S. Greene, both of Cerro Gordo, Linda S. Collins of Chadbourn, Joyce S. Trujillo (Ben) of Colorado City, Colo., Jerry Strickland (Linda) of Whiteville; nine grandchildren, Catina Boyd, Rodney Hayes, Randy Rowland, David Hayes, Anthony Hayes, Maria Deese, Erin McCarty, Melissa Britt and Jamie Walters; fourteen great-grandchildren, Michael Newton, Haley Newton, Nathaniel Newton, Jayden Greiner, Darcy Hayes, Asher Hayes, Carsyn Hayes, Caleb Helms, Austin Helms, Aiden Deese, Madison Britt, Cole Britt, Dylon Turbeville and Dawson Turbeville; and a host of nieces and nephews.