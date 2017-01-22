Clara Moss Formyduval, 82, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born Oct. 15, 1934 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Charles A. Moss and Doretha Cribb Moss.

She is survived by Ken Formydyval of Whiteville; three daughters, Pat Beal of Florida, Jeanette Dahlin of Georgia, Mary Ganus of Whiteville; one brother, Jimmy Moss of Whiteville; two sisters, Doris Priest of Lake Waccamaw and Diane Cartrette of Ocean Isle Beach; eight grandchilddren; and seven great-grandchildren.