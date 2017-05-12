Clara Norris Ward, 80, died Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Born May 7, 1937 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Allie Norris and the widow of Elwood Ward. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Carol Lewis of Bladenboro; and a brother, Howard Norris.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Lee of Chadbourn; three sons, Jimmy Ward and Dean Ward, both of Holden Beach, Eddie Ward of Whiteville; one sister, Wanda Naron Enzor of Whiteville; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.