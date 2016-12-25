Clarence Henry Brown Jr., 69, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at his residence.

He was retired from the U.S. Army.



The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 Hwy. 242 South, Elizabethtown, with Rev. Glenda Lennon officiating. Viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Tuesday, Dec. 27 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Sandhill Cemetery.

Surviving are one daughter, Karen Brown of Bladenboro; one son, Terrance Brown of Atlanta, Ga.; and three sisters, Glenda Lennon of Clarkton, Barbara Ervin of Whiteville and Sheila Howell of Tarboro.