Clarice D. Strickland, 80, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, S.C. Born July 12,1937 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late D.H. Dimmery and Tommie Mills Dimmery and the widow of Reginald Strickland. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Linda Sanders and Jean Lovette; and one grandchild.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Meares Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cherry Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Strickland of Nichols, S.C. and Allyson Strickland of Tabor City; one brother, David Dimmery of Lumberton; one sister, Betty Gore of Tabor City; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.