Claude D. McKeithan, 80, went to be with the Lord, May 1, 2017. Mr. McKeithan was born in Columbus County, Jan. 18 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Ora Ward McKeithan; and a brother, Eugene McKeithan.

Mr. McKeithan was a member of Poley Bridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and song director for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years.



He operated the Dixie Restaurant in Calabash for 16 years. He was a licensed agent for Combined and Mutual of Omaha Insurance Companies.

His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Poley Bridge Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Lane officiating. Burial will be in McKeithan Cemetery.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 58 years, Betty Warwick McKeithan; one son, Kyle McKeithan and wife, Penny, of Roxboro; two daughters, Marsha McKeithan and friend, Grover Halks, of Nakina, Fonda Strickland and husband, Mike, of Creedmoor; one sister, Phyllis McKeithan; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.