Clifton O’Neil Stephens, 88, of the Piney Grove community of Evergreen, died Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

There will be a public viewing from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Authur Collier Road. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the church. Majestic Funeral Home & Cremations of Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Emma V. Stephens of the home; one son, Alonza Stephens of Bladenboro; three daughters, Kerklon Velerie Stackhouse and Joyce Frink, both of Whiteville and Monica Johnson Foxworth of Sacramento, Calif.; one brother, Cecil Stephens of Evergreen; one sister, Dolphine Williams of Washington, D.C.

Other times, the family will receive guests at the residence, 1485 Booker Lennon Road, Evergreen.