Clovis Gore Long

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 5 hours ago

Clovis Gore Long, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Nov. 11, 1924 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Gore and Vassie Gore.She was the widow of Ernest H. Long.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Long of Nakina; one  daughter, Sue Gore of Nakina; one brother, Guy Gore of Nakina; two sisters, Jeanette Long and Nell Stocks, both of Nakina; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.