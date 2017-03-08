Mrs. Colene Graham Barnhill, 88, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Sept. 12, 1928 in Horry County, S.C., Colene was the daughter of the late Walter and Leona Lupo Graham. She was the widow of Mr. Lester Barnhill. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Barnhill was predeceased by her two sons, Dennis Barnhill and Ronald Barnhill; and her daughter-in-law, Dianne Barnhill.

Colene owned and operated her beauty shop for more than 60 years. She had love and compassion for all people and enjoyed reading as well as many other hobbies.

She was also a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tabor City.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 8 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends following the service at the cemetery. Hardwick Funeral Home, 4831 East Main Street, Loris, S.C. handled the arrangements.

Survivors include three sisters, Minette Lovett of Green Sea, S.C., Jo Dowdey of Columbia, S.C. and Peggy Miller of Tabor City; her two grandsons, Brantley Barnhill and wife, Belinda, and Christopher Barnhill and wife, Rhonda, both of Tabor City; four great-grandchildren, Brittney Barnhill Suggs, Todd Barnhill, Taylor Barnhill and Katlyn B. Andres; one great- great-grandchild, Kegan Suggs; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

Please sign Mrs. Barnhill’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information.