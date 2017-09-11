Connie Marie Edwards McKeithan, 48, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at Tabor Commons in Tabor City. She was the daughter of the late Linda Fay Williams Edwards and Elbert Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
She is survived by one brother, David Edwards of Ash.
