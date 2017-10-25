Mrs. Connie Stanley Duncan, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:50 a.m. at her residence.

A native of Horry County, S.C., Mrs. Duncan spent the majority of her life in Columbus County, N.C. She was the daughter of Lacy Stanley and Rosa Cox Stanley, both deceased, and the wife of the late Fred Duncan. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Stanley, Carlton Stanley and Bobby Stanley; and one sister, Dock Gore.

She was a homemaker, a leader in the 4-H Club and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarendon. Mrs. Duncan also taught Sunday school for many years.

Her funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2733 M M Ray Road, Clarendon with Revs. Farron Duncan and Ricky Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bethel Memorial Cemetery. Other times the family will be at the residence. Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service of Burlington is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Rev. Farron Duncan and wife, Patricia, of Burlington and Fred Duncan and wife, Virginia, of Waxhaw; one daughter, Janet Holden and husband, Allison, of Supply; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Thompson of Whiteville.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, N.C. 27215 or to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2733 M M Ray Road, Clarendon, N.C. 28432.

