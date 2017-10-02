Constance Nevaeh Roberts, 8, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. She was the daughter of Johnathon Michael Roberts and the late Rebecca Crystal Davidson Roberts. She was born in Ocalla, Fla. and was a member of Now Church in Ocalla, Fla.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Revs. Marcia DeRush and Milton Parker officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Powell Cemetery on Hwy. 701, South, Tabor City.

Survivors include her father, Johnathon Michael Roberts of the home; one sister, Cassidy Nicole Brewer of Jacksonville; and two brothers, Gabriel Michael Roberts of the home and Adam Clay Brewer II of Jacksonville.